Living a healthy life has become one of the messages that is being preached on various social media platforms. Amazingly, Nigerians are heeding to these messages as many are changing their lifestyles.

Some Nigerian celebrities are also encouraging their followers to stay fit through the posts they share on their social media pages.

Actresses Kate Henshaw, Nancy Isime, Adunni Ade, among others are some of the celebrities Nigerians look up to when it comes to living a healthy lifestyle.

Nigerian female celebs who are fitness enthusiasts. Photos: @k8henshaw, @nancyisimeofficial, @lepaciousbose

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng lists five female celebrities who are fitness enthusiasts.

1. Kate Henshaw

When the actress celebrated her 50th birthday, Nigerians were stunned by how good she looks. In fact, her photos were the ones that preached the importance of keeping fit.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2. Nancy Isime

The media personality unashamedly posts videos of herself working out in gyms, with friends, and sometimes, by herself.

3. Lepacious Bose

The comedian's transformation was surprising. Lepacious Bose went from her heaviest at 201kg to 135kg. The comedian has inspired many women to start the journey of weightless through healthy eating, and working out at the gym.

4. Adunni Ade

The Nollywood actress started to exercise due to some health issues. The actress stated that she didn't like how she looked and she was placed on meds due to depression.

For Adunni Ade, she's glad she's been able to go to the gym to exercise.

5. BBNaija Uriel

Due to some health issues, the BBNaija star decided to work on her body. Through healthy eating and working out at the gym, Uriel has been able to achieve her body goals. She is now encouraging others to take a step towards health living.

Energetic woman

Actress Kate Henshaw shared a short clip on her Instagram page and it has got her fans asking for more. The actress was spotted dancing Salsa with a young man and they showed off different steps.

The film star showed she's still agile despite her age as she bent down without stress, jumped on her dance partner smoothly and got down without hassle too.

While dancing, Kate kept on positive energy as she was spotted smiling beautifully.

Source: Legit.ng