Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has proven again that age is just a number with a video she shared online

The black and beautiful film star was spotted with a younger man showing off their dancing steps

As expected, fans and colleagues took to her page to gush over them, stating that they can't wait to see a full version of the video

Kate Henshaw shared a short clip on her Instagram page and it has got her fans asking for more.

The actress was spotted dancing Salsa with a young man and they showed off different steps.

The film star showed she's still agile despite her age as she bent down without stress, jumped on her dance partner smoothly and got down without hassle too.

50-year-old Kate Henshaw dances with a young man. Photos: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

While dancing, Kate kept on positive energy as she was spotted smiling beautifully.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the actress said she is not sure her followers are ready to see what she's been up to.

Watch the video below:

Kate's fans and colleagues react

ritadominic:

"I want to learn."

taymesan_

"Can’t wait!"

busoladakolo:

"That's my dearest Aunty Kate I am ready!!!"

sharonssignature:

"I'm at the door waiting."

ruthantonia_:

"Okay, now this is fabulous. mama we are readyyyyyy, you guys should bring it on mbok."

simplyshinak:

"Can't just wait."

bashhouseofdenim

"You had fun... Love your smile."

kamercutee:

"Forever young Aunty Kate ....you inspire me a lot."

p.alison24:

"Chai mama with too much energy. Always looking sexy love you plenty."

Source: Legit