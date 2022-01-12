A disturbing video of Nollywood actor Jnr Pope has surfaced on social media and given fans cause for concern

The movie star was seen fighting on the streets of Delta state with another man as people tried to calm the situation

However, the actor’s anger was aggravated when the man pushed his wife and this led to him smashing the individual’s car windscreen

The video stirred different reactions with many people suggesting that it was staged for a skit or movie production

Popular Nollywood actor Jnr Pope Odonwodo is currently trending on social media after he was spotted in a disturbing video.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, the actor was looking terribly enraged on the streets of Delta state as he slugged it out with another road user.

The actor was seen raising his voice and panting heavily as people gathered around and tried to calm the situation.

An unidentified lady was heard in the background saying “celebrity dey fight” as the visibly angry actor tried to break free from those holding him.

The actor’s wife was also seen in a heated exchange with the man fighting with her husband.

When one of the men pushed her, Jnr Pope’s anger became aggravated and this led him to warn them to back off from his woman.

In the twinkle of an eye, the Nollywood star reached for a jack in his booth and repeatedly smashed the car windscreen of the man he was fighting with.

Real or publicity stunt?

The video sparked different reactions from social media users with some people suggesting that everything that played out was staged for a skit.

igboboy_ said:

"Mtcheeeew all this na skit e Dey hard me to believe stuff in Nigeria again."

tales_of_claire_ said:

"Looks staged."

empress__jay said:

"Publicity stunts, it's so obvious."

dimejiplaydirty said:

"Who una dey deceive?"

lincoln_boii said:

"Hope say this one too no be film because that girl wey dey video go get mind oh."

sino_smart said:

"I no they believe anything for socio medium again Which film Una won act now."

You do anyhow, you see anyhow, Jnr Pope

Shortly after the video went viral, the actor took to his Instagram page with a photo post accompanied with a cryptic caption.

Charles Okocha goes gaga, destroys friend's car after seeing daughter in it

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, made headlines over his reaction to spotting his daughter in his friend’s car.

The famous movie star who was obviously very angry dragged his daughter out of his friend's car.

Not stopping there, Okocha also took a spade and broke his supposed friend’s windscreen with it.

