Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has flaunted her wealth on social media in a new video

The actress was spotted showing off her huge lovely mansion filled with some expensive automobiles

Juliet is known for sharing her life on social media for all to see and her fans have reacted to the new video she shared

Actress and brand influencer, Juliet Ibrahim, has put her huge mansion on display in a new video she shared on social media to prove she is very rich.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the pretty Ghanaian actress was seen catwalking in a huge edifice believed to be hers.

The actress was wearing a black jumpsuit and complimented her outfit with a beautiful yellow blazer.

Juliet Ibrahim has shown off huge mansion full of cars in latest video

Source: Original

She sported a pair of sunglasses and also had on some other accessories to compliment her beauty.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Parked in the magnificent edifice were a number of expensive cars believed to be owned by the actress.

After posting the video, Juliet Ibrahim captioned it:

"Built not Bought. Hustle not Handed. Earned not given. Blessed not Cursed."

Fans react to the video

Lovers of the pretty actress took to the comment section to shower her with sweet words and to also praise her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialstanleyabraham:

"Drip queen"

Le_keur_de_la_panthere:

"So cute"

Judibrightxon:

"lots of love"

Demthugs:

"Hmmn hmmn opor o"

Mb_lavish:

"You are just too gorgeous"

Ben_boateng_official:

"Love your outfit"

Cashmere_gh:

"Nice one lady J.."

Teekayclassic_:

"You’re a queen by all standards"

AFCON 2021: Disappointed Sarkodie nearly enters TV

Legit.ng previously reported that popular Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, known professionally as Sarkodie is trending online with his hilarious reaction caught on video as Ghana lost to Morocco in its first match for the AFCON 2021.

In the video, Sarkodie is sighted standing close to his TV screen as he hysterically twitches watching the Ghana-Morocco match which was sadly lost by a goal.

Expressing his disappointment, Sarkodie is seen moving closer to the TV trying to enter the pitch to perhaps kick the ball or add up to the number as the twelfth player.

Source: Legit.ng