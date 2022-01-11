Sarkodie just caused an internet moment after a video of him twitching as he watched the first football match of the Black Stars in the 2022 AFCON against Morocco popped up online

The multiple award-winning rapper almost broke his TV as he jerked after Ghana lost to Morocco with much disappointment while watching the match from home

Fans have taken to social media to respond to Sarkodie's rib cracking reactions in the video making waves online

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo known professionally as Sarkodie is trending online with his hilarious reaction caught on video as Ghana lost to Morocco in its first match for the AFCON 2022.

In the video, Sarkodie is sighted standing close to his TV screen as he hysterically twitches while watching the Ghana-Morocco match which his country sadly lost by a goal.

Expressing his disappointment, Sarkodie is seen moving closer to the TV trying to enter the pitch to perhaps kick the ball or add up to the number as the thirteenth player.

Sarkodie watching AFCON 2022. Photo: instagram/@sarkodie

Source: Instagram

His entire reaction was priceless and rib cracking. He seemed not to be aware of being filmed by the undisclosed person behind the video making waves online.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Shared by popular Ghanaian blogger, Gh Kwaku. The video has garnered lots of responses from netizens and fans.

Reactions From Social Media

@calvert_jurgen_ commented:

"Morocco Beating ur wack Black star."

@kendrickbilly_ also responded:

"Why he acting he on stage performing lol."

@blakk.legend1

Lol . @sarkodie atwa bet anaaa???

@kobyafabrics

"On top of Ghana match,,, mada koraa"

Wizkid spotted throwing Ozil-like pass during street football game

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid showed that he is blessed with an array of talents when he displayed Mesut Ozil-like skills while playing street football.

German footballer, Ozil is famous for incredible passes that mostly lead to goals and Wizkid has shown that he is also blessed with assist skills.

The Ojuelegba crooner was spotted in a footage showing dazzling football skills before throwing a sensational pass to his teammate. Nigerians reacted to the video of Wizkid playing football.

Source: Legit.ng