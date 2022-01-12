Controversial intimate product seller Jaruma has taken to social media to call out crossdresser James Brown

Jaruma shared screenshots of some messages she received from James between 2019 and 2021 on Instagram

The businesswoman accused James of unsending the messages because he doesn't want people to know

Intimate product seller Jaruma has told her followers that the people abusing her are the ones who use her products the most.

The businesswoman then shared screenshots of the first and subsequent times she received messages from crossdresser James Brown

James appreciated Jaruma's work and noted that he would like to talk to her over the phone. He later told the businesswoman that he needed protection.

Jaruma calls out James Brown on social media. Photos: @jaruma_empire, @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser then showed Jaruma the story of a man who threatened to beat him, adding that he is scared for his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

James was heard telling Jaruma after she offered him one of her products:

"I believe in the blue eye like mad. Please I want it. I believe in it."

The crossdresser later asked the businesswoman for money to pay his school fee which she did not respond to.

Swipe left to read more:

James failed to acknowledge Jaruma

Jaruma accused James of deleting the messages he sent to her because he doesn't want others to be as successful as he is.

According to her, James has become successful but he did not acknowledge that she helped him.

Watch the video below:

Followers react

chidym_sweet:

"May I never seek help in the wrong hands amen!"

yummy_bunch07:

"I pity those who chat with you. The way you open up conversations tells a lot about you."

pre_420:

"This is so sick it’s simply means ur customers can’t trust you with their private statement wit u."

miz_josepha:

"Jaruma you actually use any means to get attention ‍♀️ I’m guessing you’ll call this contents hmmmmm."

realhousehold:

"Honestly am a silent follower but sincerely you should be calming down Rest yourself madam..its not everything you should reply to and its not everyone you call out.. HAABA. Today is this,tomorrow is that ... wetin happen, seriously you need to learn from. Other successful business owners... JUST SAYING RESPECTFULLY."

____degs____:

"Why do I feel like Bob paid you to do this to get back at james? Cos I haven't seen James discrediting your business."

_aaweniade

"I really pity those who buy products from you…no confidentiality At all. And some people will call this content. Godforbid."

James Brown's outfit cost N5 million

James Brown took to social media to brag about his outfit to Papaya Ex’s birthday party.

A popular Nigerian social media influencer, Papaya Ex, turned a new age on January 9 and hosted a star-studded party that took over the internet.

James Brown also attended the occasion and made a memorable entrance in his floor-length red dress and white umbrella. Later on social media, the crossdresser took to his page to brag to fans about how the outfit cost N5 million.

Source: Legit.ng