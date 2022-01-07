A mother and her family got people talking as they put on a performance that revealed all the children in the family

With the youngest starting the procession, all of them danced out to a song as they kept pointing backwards until their mum was seen

Many Nigerians who reacted to their adorable video wondered how a woman could possibly have 10 kids

A cute video of 10 children of the same family in a cute performance that introduced their mother has stirred massive reactions online.

Standing in a straight line while a Yemi Alade-featured song, Come and See My Moda, played on, the children queued from the youngest to the oldest.

The children all danced out to reveal their mother. Photo source: @uwinezajulie

Source: Instagram

The children show off their mum

In an interesting choreography, they all danced out pointing back until their mother was revealed. Two young boys started off the procession.

The oldest lady was the last in line. Many Instagram users who reacted to the video reshared by Yabaleft Online wondered how a woman could give birth to that many children.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 100,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

_therealpaul said:

"If you can afford the problem and needs of children, why, 10 na just the beginning I Dey reason like 18 lie this."

joycee_susan said:

"She had twins twice I guess."

ifeoma_janesther said:

"Na this type I want oo ..full house."

djteefrosh said:

"Haa make I start again and count, I no know say dem many."

____s.a.v.a.g.e said:

"They kept looking for a boy child."

callmeodibaba said:

"Are you serious , all these from one woman, she must be very strong oo."

