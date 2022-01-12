Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has now given marriage advice to fans on social media

The controversial film star explained that every relationship or marriage has its fights and arguments

She however advised people to find their own demons and nurse them because no relationship is perfect

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has resorted to speaking on marriages on social media following recent developments.

Taking to her Instagram page, the film star explained that every relationship or marriage is bound to have its arguments but it is important to keep things moving.

Nkechi Blessing added that people who pretend or claim not to have issues in their marriages are chronic liars or one of them is deceiving the other.

Nkechi Blessing advices fans on marriage. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The actress added that small fights in relationships is what makes a marriage sweet and she prayed for her fans to be connected to their own God ordained partners.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On a final note she wrote:

“No let anybody tell you otherwise LOVE IS SWEET❤️ Just find your own Dem*n dey nurse am and most importantly never allow 3rd party❌ I say make I drop small motivational quote make una take am hold body❤️.”

See her post below:

Fans’ reactions

Officialadekemitaofeek:

“Find ur own Devil,buy palm oil Dey pour am for his/her head...Na wetin my husband buy for Ous tho* PALM OIL ND ANOINTING OIL

LISTEN,if u are not ready nor sure NO MARRY.”

Adaoraukoh:

“Truth is LOVE is not enough to sustain Marriage. It won't sustain it beyound first 5years. No one holds a Manual or key to a good. marriage because issues differs in every home. COMMITMENT is major key. For every successfully Marriage there has been SACRIFICES from both partners even one partner made even more sacrifice to hold on, keep moving and fighting to stay together and work things OUT.. I have seen a 20yr old Marriage break up so u see there is more to this never graduating school. Than Love, sex, and the wedding razzmatazz. . As Long as it's not a physically Violent /Bodily harm one. May God give all Marriage Peace that passes all understanding. AMEN.”

Essentialsbycecili:

“Wise words!!!❤️.”

Interesting.

Dancer Kaffy and husband part ways

Veteran Nigerian dancer, Kaffy Shafau, is no longer with her husband and father of two kids, Joseph Ameh.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Kaffy broke this news to fans on social media.

In a video posted online, the popular dancer noted that divorce or separation did not have to be toxic because marriage is a beautiful thing and an alignment of purpose.

Source: Legit.ng