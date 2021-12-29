Nkechi Blessing has named a fellow actress, Mercy Aigbe, little comedian, Emmanuella and one other lady as her biggest inspiration of the year 2021

The actress made the declaration in a lengthy post on Instagram and stated the impact of each of them in her life

The trio reportedly played different roles in helping her complete her Yankee standard 4 bedroom bungalow

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has thanked her colleague, Mercy Aigbe, a friend, Tito, and kid comedian, Emmanuella for their roles in inspiring her to become a homeowner.

The actress shared photos of the trio on her Instagram page and accompanied it with a lengthy caption.

Nkechi stated the roles of each of the ladies mentioned and how they became her biggest inspiration of the year 2021.

She said Mercy Aigbe knew she planned to get the land even though she only had N100k in her account at the period. She noted that the actress motivated her and asked if she could lend her the money.

Nkechi also said Tito posted her own mansion and she asked her for tips which she got a lot of.

The actress then said, Emmanuela giving her mother a house was the day she made up her mind to do the same for her mum.

A number of Nkechi Blessing's fans and celebrity colleagues including Mercy Aigbe have commented on the post and congratulated her on the mansion.

Realmercyaigbe:

"I am so so proud of you Nkechi! You are Grace personified, a hard worker, a goal getter! May God continue to answer all your prayers and meet all your expectations, even beyond what you expect in Jesus Name! God bless your pure heart!!!!."

Officialblessingceo:

"Thanks beautiful. Women are topping the game. You either get inspired or intimidated.. congratulations again landlady."

Kemity:

"Before your birthday your garage will be expensive lase edumare congratulations once again."

Lola_omololaeni:

"And this should be my motivation too.... yes I can do it."

