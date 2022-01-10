Jackie Appiah has started the new year with a bang after buying herself a plush new mansion at Trasacco estate

The actress' two-story building is filled with many things including a swimming pool and other recreational facilities

Jackie's television set in the living room is a Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony which cost her an estimated N9 million

Celebrated actress Jackie Appiah recently added a plush mansion at Trasacco estate to her many assets.

Videos of the actress' new house show a white-painted two-storey building with a neatly tiled compound and a swimming pool.

One of the most noteworthy features of Jackie's house is the television set in her living room. The black TV set has a pair of gold-coloured speakers that open and close like a bird's wings.

Jackie Appiah's TV in her new mansion costs almost N10 Photo credit: @jackieappiah/@sweet_mamee_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Bang and Olufsen Beovision Harmony TV

Online checks by Legit.ng reveal that the TV is a Beovision Harmony made by Danish manufacturer, Bang & Olufsen.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to gossip blogger, Cutie Juls, Jackie's TV is the 77-inch version. Thus, it must have cost her close to N10m to buy.

Check below for the video of Jackie's TV as sighted online:

Jackie's son Damien shares photos of actress' mansion

Popular actress Jackie Appiah is known for her class and elegance, and these were seen in some photos believed to be shots taken from her mansion sighted by Legit.ng

The photos were shared by her son Damien Agyemang on his Instagram handle with the simple caption: “Elegant”.

He did not give further details, but the atmosphere, and how he was relaxed to take other photos from the interior of the building made it believable that it is for the mother.

Jackie Appiah becomes centre of attention on 38th birthday

The Ghanaian movie A-lister released four stunning photos to commemorate her 38th birthday on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Jackie posed for the camera donning a flowing white dress, a green outfit with matching hair extensions, and a flower-themed pink costume. She accessorised her looks with long earrings as she flexed in different settings.

The actress further mentioned that she wished she could express her joy louder when she uploaded the last photo.

Source: Legit.ng