Photos from popular actress Jackie Appiah's plush mansion have popped up online for the first time

The photos were shared by Jackie's son, Damien Peter Agyemang to his Instagram handle and captioned them: " Elegant "

The mansion has a cute swimming pool where Damien posed and this got many people admiring him

Popular actress Jackie Appiah is known for her class and elegance, and these are seen in some photos believed to be shots taken from her mansion sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The photos were shared by her son Damien Agyemang on his Instagram handle with the simple caption: “Elegant”.

He did not give further details, but the atmosphere, and how he was relaxed to take other photos from the interior of the building makes it believable that it is for the mother.

A collage of Jackie Appiah and her son Damien posing by the poolside. Photo credit: @damien_himself/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Another thing is the design is similar to some photos Damien had shared in the past, especially from the hall.

Fans react to Damien’s post

The photos have got many people admiring the young man and they have showered him with praises.

See some of the comments sampled by Legit.ng:

Source: Legit.ng