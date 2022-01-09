Laura Ikeji shared a hilarious video of her transformation from normal to makeup face on social media

The fashion influencer moved swiftly from a random natural look to a more refined corporate look in the video

A fan of Laura complained that the makeup she is applying is affecting her and making her look older than she is supposed to

Laura Ikeji stirred massive reactions when she shared a makeup transformation video of herself on Instagram.

The celebrity fashion influencer posted a video of herself in a casual dress and applied nice makeup to her face.

Laura Ikeji shares makeup video: Credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

Laura transformed from her previous look to a more refined and corporate look and her fans have can't stop talking about the change.

A fan of Laura advised her that the makeup she is applying is affecting her natural looks:

"Too much make up don dey make u old for face."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Laura Ikeji's video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kiksola_:

"She looks older than linda."

Ajj_wilson:

"Without makeup them go kon bi like dragon."

Ablovette:

"lol but she just merged two videos together nah ! it ain’t no transformers."

Midey.beauty:

"She is a content creator and influencer......she is making her money you are complaining makeup makes her look old...shey is your old."

Klozettebytommy:

"Makeup makes the face look older..When i was using makeup then..I look so horrible and without it ..I always look sick..But now i haven't used any on my face for about a year n 6months ...I look younger and even beautiful ....I can't even use it again sef."

Delphine_asafredo:

"Is it just my eyes or she also applied foundation on the back of her fingers?"

