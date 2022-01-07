The celebrity daughter of a Nigerian music superstar, Imade Adeleke is serving her fans with new year goals

Imade jetted out with her beloved mother, Sophia Momodu to an undisclosed destination, and the photos have hit the internet

Sophia also shared moments from mother and daughter balling time and passed a message to her fans

Davido's daughter, Imade Adeleke, and her mother, Sophia Momodu, are having a good bonding time together to the excitement of their fans

The superstar singer's family jetted out to an unknown destination in a private jet as they enjoyed lovely mother and daughter moments together.

Imade and Sophia Momodu in private jet. Credit: @realimadeadeleke @thsophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Imade shared the photo with a new year message to her followers on Instagram while her mother sent a piece of advice to the people.

"If you move with good intentions the universe will take care of you."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out Imade's post below:

Check out Sophia's post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the lovely mother and daughter photos and showered them with beautiful words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kayodelovedeborah:

"Yes, this is what I love to see God bless mother and daughter and God loves you both more.. I love you both."

Thezahrao:

"Happy new year beautiful."

Ay_shoky:

"Dis is absolutely tremendous."

Royal_diadem15:

"Oh Lord that second slide .. it is your vibes for me Soph."

Thecyno:

"sophie iooooooooooooo OMG Im crying,,,,Sophie u can choke ehhhhhhhh."

Caramelcathyy:

"wish you good vibes and a good life. Alchemize and block the negativity, beautiful."

Obionuoha:

"You go fear mother and daughter vibes na. Money good oooo, OBO come through for me too na, I wan dey ball like this."

Ceemplybecca:

"The universe is sure taking care of you!!! Love me some Sophia abeg!"

Imade and Jamil jet off to Ghana with their mothers

Legit.ng earlier reported that celebrity besties, Imade and Jamil had good times with their mums Sophia Momodu and Tiwa Savage in Ghana.

A video of them having a nice time in Ghana surfaced online as the kids mimic their mothers.

The lovely family bonding stirred massive reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng