Actress Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish is serving fans with loverboy goals on social media and they are loving it

MC Fish is celebrating the birthday of his wife by sharing beautiful photos of the actress on Instagram and showering her with lovely words

He also referred to her as a rare gem and professed his love to her once again, Nigerians have also sent their birthday wishes

The Husband of Anita Joseph, MC Fish is celebrating the birthday of his dear wife by releasing beautiful photos of the actress on Instagram.

MC Fish did not stop at mere posting photos of his beautiful wife, he also accompanied them with sweets words for the celebrant.

Anita Joseph's hubby celebrates her birthday. Credit: @realmcfish

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He used beautiful words to compliment the actress and professed his love for her once again:

"You’re a rare gem and everyone can testify to that and they can also see the reason I married u. God bless u for all u do , for making life easy for people both family and non-family."

Check out the post below:

Birthday wishes

Nigerians have commented on MC Fish's post and sent lovely birthday wishes to Anita Joseph.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamdjyounggee:

"Happy birthday Mrs fish , God bless you . Oya @realmcfish give us location."

Fo_la_mii:

"Happy birthday ma Long Life and prosperity in Jesus name amen."

Chilove2021:

"Happy birthday mother hen.. God bless your new age."

Doreens._:

"Happy birthday once more beautiful! Very lovely dress you ve got here."

Official_limadot:

"HBD to you wiffey Age wit Grace most humble."

Sweetcrispin:

"Happy birthday mommy many more prosperous years."

Chinenye.julie:

"Happy birthday to the ever radiating babe. Many more years of favors and endorcements."

My husband is not a dog: Anita Joseph replies lady

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress, Anita Joseph shared a message for women who are fond of caling men names.

The Nollywood actress stated that such women should stop making a general assuption that all men are like ones that treated them badly.

The star actress strongly noted that her father, brother and her husband are not dogs. Her comments stirred massive reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng