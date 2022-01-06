Daddy Freeze has reacted after the fight between Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu was revealed to be a stunt

The controversial media personality opened up that Jim Iyke had actually approached him first for the fake fight

Freeze then told Nigerians that there are many mysteries on social media and some things are not real

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, has spoken after the viral video of actor Jim Iyke beating up his colleague, Uche Maduagwu, was revealed to be a stunt for his movie.

Taking to his Instagram page, Freeze revealed that he was actually the first person Jim Iyke had contacted to act in the prank.

Daddy Freeze, just like Maduagwu, is known to have stepped on many toes on social media and is one person that has drawn criticisms from many over his views.

Daddy Freeze says Jim Iyke approached him for the prank before Uche Maduagwu. Photos: @daddyfreeze, bellanaijaonline

Source: Instagram

Also in his post, the media personality told fans that he had already concluded everything with Jim Iyke but he ended up being unavailable when the time came.

According to Freeze, there are many mysteries on social media and some things people see actually do not exist.

He wrote:

“Do you know that I was the first to be approached by @jim.iyke for the online beef? We had concluded but then I ended up being unavailable.

"There are many online mysteries…. Much of what you see on social media doesn’t really exist…no dey too gok am o…. This was a brilliant idea though….”

See his post below:

Nigerians react

Towo_montana:

“I feel same about this blessing ceo story.”

Fbi_204:

“I still Dey talk say that Tiwa savage s$x clip is not real, Na to just promote “Somebody son go find me.”

Swaaady:

“I am baffled by how surprised some people are...I mean anyone who thought that stuff was real needs a brain check...cause!”

Education_and_tour:

“With daddy freeze, the movie would have sold more, as pastors and prayer warriors would have rewarded Jim iyke with prayers for fighting daddy freeze on their behalf.”

Macaulayrume:

“Can imagine the ones when argue with their friends and family cause of this matter Anything when no concern me and they benefit me I no Dey bother.”

Interesting.

Uche Maduagwu says Jim Iyke paid him N3.6m to act in his stunt

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to reveal that one drama that gave a lot of Nigerians joy was just a publicity stunt.

In 2021, social media went up in flames after Jim Iyke confronted Maduagwu and appeared to beat him up over some comments the latter made about him.

The period the confrontation happened was when Jim's movie, Bad Comments was released and Maduagwu has revealed that their fight was strategic and he got paid for it.

