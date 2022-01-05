Lamar Odom felt that Khloe Kardashian was disrespected by Tristan Thompson and noted she deserves better

The former basketballer hoped to reconnect with the reality TV star, but just as good friends and nothing more

Tristan was left redfaced after refusing to accept siring a child with Maralee Nichols, only for a paternity test to prove otherwise

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has reacted to the news of her ex-lover Tristan Thompson siring a child with another woman.

This comes just a day after the basketballer apologised to Khloe after a paternity test confirmed that he sired a child with another woman while still dating the reality TV star.

The drama surprised many, considering how Tristan had refused the claims of being the father to the child, born on December 1, 2021.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson during their better days. Photo: Jerritt Clark.

Source: Getty Images

According to People, the mother of his latest child, Maralee Nichols, had even sued him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees.

Lamar sympathises with Khloe

On Tuesday, January 4, Lamar commented on a Facebook post relating to the story, saying he truly wishes nothing but the best Khloe.

The former athlete, who was married to Khloe from 2009 to 2016, added he hoped the two could reconnect and talk one day as friends.

Lamar also praised the 37-year-old for being a good person and added, "she deserves the world".

Many of Khloe's fans had sent her well wishes, hoping she would be able to get through the pain as Tristan, who she broke up with in 2021.

Tristan admits to cheating

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tristan took to social media to apologise to the mother of his child, Khloe.

The NBA star made the revelation through his Instastories, where he disclosed a paternity test had confirmed he fathered Nichol's son.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately." Tristan wrote.

While admitting his philandering ways, Tristan apologised to the mother of his daughter Khloe for disappointing her.

The latest turn of events came just weeks after Thompson slammed Nichols for trying to chase clout with the whole issue.

Source: Legit.ng