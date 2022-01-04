NBA star Tristan Thompson took to social media and admitted that indeed he is the father to Nichol's son

The latest development unfolded after a DNA test confirmed Tristan fathered Nichol's baby

Thompson also used the opportunity to apologise to his other baby mama Khloe Kardashian for humiliating her

Tristan Thompson has taken to social media to apologise to the mother of his child, Khloe Kardashian for siring another kid with a different woman while they were still an item.

Tristan Thompson apologised to Khloe for humiliating her. Photo: Tristan Thompson.

Father Abraham comes out

TUKO.co.ke understands Thompson is now a father of three after he personally confirmed to be the father of a baby born to a woman from Houston named Maralee Nichol.

The NBA star made the revelation through his Instastories where he disclosed a paternity test had confirmed he fathered Nichol's son.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately." Thompson wrote.

I am sorry Khloe

While admitting his philandering ways, Tristan Thompson apologised to the mother of his daughter Khloe for disappointing her.

"You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry." Thompson added.

The latest turn of events came barely weeks after Thompson slammed Nichols for trying to chase clout with the whole issue.

