Sources claim that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson parted ways recently although they have been meeting for the sake of their daughter True

Tristan was recently spotted partying with women and even enjoying some quality time with three in a bedroom at a party hosted by Drake

The couple had just gotten back together with Tristan trying to make things work in their on and off relationship

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have decided to go their separate ways barely months after rekindling their romance.

Khloe is said to have dumped Tristan over his alleged lack of loyalty. Photo: Khloe Kardashian.

Source: Getty Images

The two celebrities may have broken up but are yet to address the issue publicly.

According to EOnline, the breakup came hours after unconfirmed reports indicated that the 30-year-old basketball player was spotted entering a bedroom with three women at Nessel Beezer's party in Los Angeles' Bel-Air area on Thursday, June 17.

Eyewitnesses reported that the party was held at a mansion and was hosted by US rapper Drake.

E News! reported that an eyewitness noted Tristan had a good time hanging with Drake, P Diddy, Chris Brown.

He is said to also be in the company of three women who later joined him on the upstairs deck before sliding into a private room.

"Tristan was hanging out with Drake, Diddy and Chris Brown the majority of the night. He was seen hanging out with several girls on the upstairs deck and then went into a private room with three girls. He seemed like he was in a great mood and wanted to party. He was drinking and was partying into the early hours of the morning," the witness noted.

Yet another eyewitness disclosed that Tristan was heard telling people he was single during the party.

These, Tristan denied on Monday, June 21, by sharing blue cap emojis on Twitter.

It should be noted the cap is usually used by people to indicate something is a lie.

Tristan allegedly caught cheating again

A source close to Khloe confirmed she broke up with Tristan "very recently" over ongoing speculation surrounding his loyalty.

In May, both Khloe and Tristan seemed very much in love when they sent a cease and desist letter to model Kimberly Alexander who had alleged that the athlete previously fathered her child.

Before the issue became public, Tristan had taken a paternity test in January 2020, which concluded he was not the father of Kimberly's son.

Source: Legit.ng