Fast-rising Nigerian singer, AV, recently had fans at an event scrambling for his shirt after he threw it into the crowd

In the trending clip, the music star waved his shirt around on stage, before jumping into the crowd

In another clip, a group of people were seen struggling to have the piece of clothing as it turned into a sort of tug of war

Budding Nigerian singer, AV, appears to have quickly become a fan favourite, despite his relatively short time in the limelight.

Just recently, the Big Thug Boys crooner followed in Wizkid’s steps and threw his shirt into the crowd at a concert.

In an unexpected turn of events, some of the guests at the show were seen pulling AV’s shirt as they struggled to be the one to take it home.

Singer AV takes after Wizkid and throws shirt into crowd at concert. Photos: @badboyav

Source: Instagram

The interesting incident was captured on video and the clip has made the rounds on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It all started when AV stood on stage and started waving his shirt around in front of the crowd. He however did not seem satisfied with that and got down from the stage and into the waiting crowd.

The clip then skipped to another moment showing people struggling to have AV’s shirt.

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Tour_lanny:

“TikTok is really a good platform to trend your music.”

Richie_mitty:

“Someone said koto owo bata mi ( Eno reach the money wey e take buy shoe ).”

Stanleey04:

“Na this one dey trend now.”

Iam_dsunflower:

“All these fans sef.”

Zzz__lina:

“Bela looking after him cos ib boys no get joy.”

Interesting.

Men fight for ownership of Wizkid's towel at concert

Singer Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid's sweaty towel pitted a group of men against each other during his performance in Warri, Delta state.

Social media influencer Tunde Ednut who reposted the video on Instagram explained that the towel happened to be what Wizkid had been using to wipe his face on stage.

It turned out that more than one male fan got a hold of the towel when the singer threw it into the crowd.

The men almost engaged in a heated argument before someone introduced an idea in order to broker peace.

Source: Legit.ng