Wizkid’s Vibes on the Beach show got intense at a point and the singer was spotted issuing a warning to fans

The Essence crooner advised the crowd not to push themselves and to look out for their brothers and sisters

The crowd seemed adamant and replied to the singer that they were without any brothers and sisters

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s Vibes on the Beach show had a lot of highlights, one of them being when the Star Boy issued a warning to fans.

Wizkid’s presence on stage left his fans very excited and there appeared to have been a lot of pushing going on as many of them struggled to get closer to the singer.

The music star was performing his hit song, No Stress, when he cut it off midway to address the crowd.

Wizkid warns fans to stop pushing. Photos: Legit.ng

Wizkid warned his teeming fans not to push themselves and also told them to move back from the stage a bit as he noted that he could see some of his fans complaining at the back.

According to the Made in Lagos star, people needed to stop pushing themselves and he advised them to look out for their brothers and sisters.

In his words:

“I can see a lot of my fans complaining in the back. Listen to me mehn, I want you guys to relax, don’t push yourselves, just move back a little bit, take two steps back, the people who dey here una dey choke them, e don choke for here abeg, so many people e choke. Make una just dey look out for yourselves tonight, look out for your brothers, look out for your sisters.”

Not stopping there, Wizkid added that he didnt want anybody to pass out at his show.

See the video below:

Wizkid's fans react

However, Wizkid’s fans seemed adamant and some of them were heard replying to the singer that he should allow them to push themselves. Others added that they did not have any brothers or sisters to look out for.

Fans’ reactions

The video of Wizkid warning his fans raised a lot of interesting reactions online. Some people were amused by the comments of some of the singer’s fans in the crowd. Read some below:

Wizkid makes grand entrance at Vibes on the Beach event

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently gave his fans the time of their lives at his last show for the year, Vibes on the Beach.

The Made in Lagos star had the crowd screaming on top of their lungs when he finally made his entrance on the huge stage.

Just like Michael Jackson, Wizkid stood and watched the crowd for a few moments as they kept screaming while beholding the singer.

At a point, Wizkid raised his hands in front of the crowd as he basked in the love they showed him before he finally spoke into the microphone and addressed them.

