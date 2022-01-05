Popular skit maker Laughpillscomedy has made his darling wife happy after splashing millions on a new ride for her

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the comedian's wife walked out to the new car waiting for her

The video stirred reactions on social media with many Nigerians suggesting that comedy is the new ‘blood money’

Popular Nigerian comedian Laughpillscomedy aka Bro Solomon has gotten tongues rolling in the online community following his expensive gift to his dearly beloved wife.

The humour merchant splashed millions of naira on a white SUV and his wife was more than thrilled about the car gift.

Comedian Laughpillscomedy buys brand new SUV for wife. Photo: @laughpillscomedy

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds online captured the moment his wife walked out of the house to the new car which was already parked outside.

She was spotted dancing happily as she checked out the new ride and took a seat inside it. Watch the clip as sighted online below:

Nigerians react

The video racked different reactions from members of the online community. Some people expressed surprise at how several skit makers and comedians have been making expensive purchases over the past few weeks.

Read some comments sighted below:

rammmmmmyyyy said:

"Na brother solo go still drive the car congratulations to them."

queenofdsun said:

"Husband of d year already."

just_mezie said:

"Na comedy be the new ritual oo and I funny die."

_heyboobae_ said:

"Make I start comedy or make I find one comedian marry."

1packall said:

"All comedians are ritualist Na as we dey laugh to the comedy, Na so them dey use us one by one, Na waiting my pastor tell me today, where dem see money."

