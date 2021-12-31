Nigerian comedians Cute Abiola and Zicsaloma have got Nigerians asking God when on social media

The comedians showed how ready they are for 2022 as they recently got expensive brand new automobiles

The comedians' friend Sirbalo shared the news on his Instagram story alongside photos of the beautiful cars

Comedians Cute Abiola and Zicsaloma are entering the new year with new cars.

The comedians, however, did not announce the news on their social media pages. Their friend Sirbalo who is also a comedian shared the news on his Instagram story.

Sirbalo tagged Cute Abiola and congratulated him on his new ride. He also said the car is the beginning of greater things.

Comedians Cute Abiola and Zicsaloma buy new cars. Photos: @thecuteabiola, @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

The comedian also shared the photo of Zicsaloma's car and said God would bless him more in 2022. He congratulated him and prayed that he would shine on.

Check out the cars below:

Comedians Cute Abiola and Zicsaloma buy new cars as the year ends. Photos: @sirbalo_comedy

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

lagos_abuja_best_massage_:

"More wins to them."

poshest_hope:

"Make una show us the way na."

ig.osa

"May God continue to bless them."

melvofficial9030:

"Make them try de invest ohh ...2022 comedians go many pass their fans."

iizzyypp2.0:

"Hmmm na skit making i dey enter next year bayi! Ring light don ready .. Congratulations guys."

poshest_hope:

"2022!! My year of Instagram skits."

bitcoin_chief:

"Congrats to them."

sandy_kayc:

"2022, I don turn skit maker o."

iamsholasauce_:

"Nah mumu nor go start skit from Monday."

that_girl_minahh:

"Congrats to them Oloun ma shey ti wa naaa."

pejuola__:

"Congratulations to them."

Zazu crooner acquires new car

Good fortune shined on budding Nigerian musician, Portable, better known for his popular song, Zazu. The young man has reportedly become the proud new owner of a Toyota car. It came just a few days after he became a viral sensation on social media.

The great news was shared by Portable himself on his Instagram page. The music star posted a photo of himself sitting and posing on his new vehicle.

Portable didn’t just stop at posting a photo of his new ride, the Zazu crooner also gave a shoutout to his benefactors as he expressed his heartfelt gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng