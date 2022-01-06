A new video has shown the touching moment during which an old woman was presented with a baby doll

According to the video, the woman never had a doll in her life, she never owned the play item even as a little child

She finally had the chance to unveil her personal doll when she grew old and this brought tears of joy down her cheeks

An old woman who never had a doll while growing up finally got one at an advanced age. The gift of the baby doll brought tears of joy down the woman's cheeks.

In a viral video shared on Instagram by @goodnewsdog, the woman was seen unveiling the beautiful play item which is usually cherished by little children.

The woman displays her adorable doll. Photo credit: @goodnewsdog

As soon as she opened the gift and saw it was a doll, she broke down in tears. She was applauded by the people seen in the video.

Never too late to be a child and enjoy childhood

From what was gleaned from the video, the woman has always desired to own a doll but somehow could not have it as a child.

However, her desire never died until she got it at an age many people would consider inappropriate to own a doll.

Social media users react

Expectedly, reactions have trailed the adorable video from the moment it was shared online. Many of the comments agree that it is never too late for one to be a child. Read some of the comments below:

@kristina_fischer_realtor

"My mother never had a doll growing up. It did cause some trauma. When my sister and I were little we had every toy imaginable. She collects dolls now as a 75-year-old woman. Children should all get to be children."

@milligan_spanish:

"Honours the little girl that was. Acknowledges the sense of loss, the sense of poverty. Shows that friends listen and love. What a sweet thing!"

@roscogirl0713:

"The tears, tho…no human is ever too late in receiving a special moment from their childhood."

@stray_chihuahua:

"You see, this is the stuff that my mom would always tell me and it taught me to always be grateful. She herself never had any toys and she's always quick to either put me and my sisters in our place when we're acting like spoiled brats. let this be a lesson to all of us."

