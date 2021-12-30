Singer Simi is a preacher of love and one highlight of her concert which was held in Lagos recently was a proposal

In a video that has made the rounds on social media, a young man went on his knees and asked his woman to become his wife forever

To the joy of the onlookers and numerous people capturing the moment on video, a wedding between the man and his lover will happen

Much loved Nigerian singer Simi recently held her anticipated concert in Lagos and while some fans were getting into the groove, others cemented their relationship.

A video that has made the rounds on social media showed the moment a young man went on his knees and proposed to his lover during the concert.

Crowd cheer couple during proposal at Simi's concert Photo credit: @symplysimi/@instablog9ja

People gathered around them as the emotional moment became a confirmation for life to be spent together forever.

As the lady accepted, onlookers and people who were capturing the moment on their phones broke into a victorious shout.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

nekky_nneka:

"Awwww this is beautiful."

misschidel:

"Make I hear say I no attend concerts starting from next year oo."

kunle__real:

"Na duduke remain."

symplychi_oma:

"Abeg when next be Simi concert ooo."

jerr_malik:

"And if she had disagreed, Simi for just sing “Soldier come, soldier go”."

topman_tech_registered_company:

"God please bless their union."

heleneneoche:

"Where una Dey see dis men from now?congratulations guys."

favvy_roland:

"Me sef love love oo but breakfast da pain die."

