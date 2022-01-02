Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, clocked 44 on January 1, 2022, and her hairstylist surprised her

In a video posted online, Aigbe was seen dancing as trumpeters and drummers played music and she was sprayed N1000 notes by her stylist

The actress was filled with so much joy as she marked her 44th birthday and she shared the moment with fans

Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently had the time of her life on her 44th birthday after her hairstylist of 10 years surprised her.

The movie star was filled with so much joy after a group of drummers and trumpeters stormed her home and played a beautiful tune that she danced to.

Mercy Aigbe marks 44th birthday. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

One of those present quickly went forward to wear a happy birthday sash for the actress and her hair stylist also sprayed her wads of N1000 notes as the celebrant danced.

The actress was so pleased that she was seen jumping for joy and also dancing energetically as she praised her stylist’s generosity.

Mercy Aigbe wrote:

“AY ti bo card oh!!!! my hair stylist for over 10 years and counting! Even tho she comes late to my parties! na she go first come, fix hair, say she wan go change she will now come when we Dey pack chairs ..... thanks darling.”

The beautiful moment was captured on video and posted on Mercy Aigbe’s Instagram page. See the clip below:

Fans’ celebrate Mercy Aigbe

Realomosexy:

“Happy birthday beautiful. ”

Officialosas:

“Happy Birthday Mercy! Blessings always.”

Akuapem_poloo:

“Happy birthday to you Mummie.”

Rachel_doll_:

“Happy Birthday mummy ❤️❤️”

Nice one.

Mercy Aigbe reveals newly adopted Muslim name

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, has caused a buzz after she revealed her newly adopted Muslim name on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the top film star posted series of photos of herself rocking a covered outfit like a Muslim woman.

In one of the posts, she even thanked God the Muslim way while boasting about being the wife of her mystery lover, D’Owner.

In a subsequent post, Mercy Aigbe also revealed her newly adopted Muslim name to fans. In her words:

“And she shall be called MINNAH....... ❤️.”

