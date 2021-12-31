Nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest has taken to social media with a post announcing his act of kindness to a random lady

The businessman explained that he started the year by making an unknown person a millionaire and he is also doing the same to end the year

Some fans and followers were seen in the comment section hailing the socialite for his kindness

Flamboyant businessman Cubana Chiefpriest has been commended by social media users after sharing one of his last acts of kindness for the year 2021.

The nightlife entrepreneur in an Instagram post congratulated a random lady who he blessed with the sum of N1 million.

Cubana Chiepriest blesses laldy with N1 million. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana explained that he started the year by making an unknown person a millionaire and he is also ending the year on the same note.

In his words:

"Am so proud of myself I started this year 2021 making someone I don’t know a millionaire & am ending the year too making someone I don’t know a millionaire."

The businessman went on to note that he is ready for all the blessings that will come his way in the New Year.

See his post below:

Reactions

Fans and followers trooped to his comment section with words of commendation. Read what some of them had to say below:

sons_of_donjazzy said:

"Oh wow congrats sister... God bless u Boss ... may the lord grant you greater deals and endorsements."

ad.en6301 said:

"God bless you sir."

vikkyfoodiekitchen said:

"Well done sir. Congratulations to the person."

pajoshmega said:

tochukwuaguzie e, u know the secret of all this...u re eternally blessed."

tochukwuaguzie said:

"@cubana_chiefpriest I tap from this glory I want to give like you I might not be a millionaire now but I no da fear I'll surely bless someone like this too someday."

mcmakopolo1 said:

"@iam_nekkyb congratulations na only one pot of oha soup I want from the money ."

