Billionaire Obi Cubana has taken to social media with a video showing the nearly-completed Anglican church he built in his hometown

The businessman explained that the construction started in August and he wanted the church to be ready in time for the New Year crossover service

Cubana explained that the church is only the beginning as he also intends to build schools, hospitals in the community

Nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana has been commended by many on social media following a recent announcement made on his official Instagram page.

The wealthy businessman posted a video showing a nearly-completed Anglican church that he built in his hometown of Oba.

Obi Cubana shares a video of the church he built in Oba. Photo: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

According to Cubana, the construction of the place of worship started in August 2021 and engineers working on the project made it possible for it to be ready just in time for the New Year crossover service.

Cubana also extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to friends and family members who contributed to the project.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In his words:

"Our reliable engineers made sure the service will hold in this church tomorrow 31st December2021!Thanks to all our amazing friends and family that made this happen!"

In a different portion of his post, the entrepreneur mentioned plans to also see to the building of schools, hospitals and roads in the community.

See his post below:

Reactions to Cubana's video

davidjonesdavid said:

"You are doing well ogogwu ."

onyenzeofficial said:

"Congrats Okpataozuora. What God can not do does not exist."

kizzyservicehubltd said:

"Oba is blessed to have an illustrious personality like you from her loins. Compliments of the Season."

lush_eby said:

"God bless you dear husband of mine God’s favorite son Tell me why God won’t stop blessing you. Your generation shall be blessed! Thank you for doing this for God Almighty himself ❤️Chukwu gbaa gi ume."

Obi Cubana and his wife display affection on the streets of London

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana and his darling wife spent time in London and they shared updates on social media.

The two were spotted looking all lovey-dovey on the streets in beautiful pictures shared on their individual Instagram pages.

Cubana also used the opportunity to wish his followers a happy new month while noting that 2021 has been a good year.

Source: Legit.ng