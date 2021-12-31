Top singer Wizkid recently lost his cool at his vibes on the beach show when someone allegedly tried to steal from him

A man had allegedly tried to steal the singer’s diamond necklace from his neck which led to Wizkid throwing him a slap

The heated moment was captured in a video that is now trending online and fans have reacted to the development

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was almost allegedly robbed of his diamond necklace at his vibes on the beach show in Lagos.

In a video making the rounds online, the moment Wizkid gave the thief a dirty slap was captured.

Wizkid slaps man for allegedly trying to steal his diamond necklace. Photos: @wizkidayo, @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the man had tried to grab Wizkid’s diamond necklace from his neck and the singer did not hesitate to give him a hot slap.

In the video posted by GossipmillTV, Wizkid was seen walking out of the crowd while being surrounded by his bodyguards. However, a man was seen trying to intercept the ‘human wall’ made around the singer and tried to grab his necklace.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Wizkid gave him a serious slap and the intruder was heard screaming in pain in the remaining part of the video.

See the clip below:

Fans’ reactions

Soon after the video trended online, internet users reacted to it. A number of them praised Wizkid for defending himself well. Read comments below:

Dayzhen_:

“Very good.”

Lifestyle_4646:

“Una don frustrate wizzy abi ♂️.”

__Lagar:

“If i dey there i for join hand Are you mad or something?”

Eebliss__:

“Lol sorry oh una wahala sef too much.”

Testytessy_:

“E no easy to chop celebrity slap.”

Nice one.

Wizkid makes grand entrance at vibes on the beach event

Wizkid recently gave his fans the time of their lives at his last show for the year, vibes on the beach.

The Made in Lagos star had the crowd screaming on top of their lungs when he finally made his entrance to the huge stage.

Just like Michael Jackson, Wizkid stood and watched the crowd for a few moments as they kept screaming while beholding the singer.

At a point, Wizkid raised his hands in front of the crowd as he basked in the love they showed him before he finally spoke into the microphone and addressed them.

Source: Legit.ng