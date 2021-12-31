Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently had his fans going gaga at his last show for the year 2021

Wizkid had fans screaming on top of their lungs as he made his grand entrance on stage at the beach event

The Essence crooner appeared to have a Michael Jackson moment as he just stood on stage while people kept screaming

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently gave his fans the time of their lives at his last show for the year, Vibes on the Beach.

The Grammy-winning artiste’s show took place at Landmark beach on December 30 and a huge crowd turned up for the singer despite the relatively higher cost of tickets.

Wizkid's fans scream on top of their lungs as the singer makes a grand entrance on stage. Photos: @goldmynetv

Wizkid’s Michael Jackson moment

The Made in Lagos star had the crowd screaming on top of their lungs when he finally made his entrance on the huge stage.

Just like Michael Jackson, Wizkid stood and watched the crowd for a few moments as they kept screaming while beholding the singer.

At a point, Wizkid raised his hands in front of the crowd as he basked in the love they showed him before he finally spoke into the microphone and addressed them.

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Nigerians who were not able to attend the show also showed Wizkid great love on social media. Read some of their comments below:

