Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has shared her version of the viral Christmas photos with her precious pets

The movie star wore matching Santa outfits with her adorable dogs as they posed for the camera

Empress' fans and colleagues could not help but gush over the beautiful photos as some tagged them best they had seen so far

Popular Nigerian actress, Empress Njamah has shared her version of Christmas photos for the year and it involved her lovely pets.

While other people posed with their lovers and family, the actress' dogs stole the spotlight in their adorable matching Santa Claus' outfits.

Empress Njamah rocks Christmas outfits with her dogs Photo credit: @empressnjamah

Empress' dogs got into character as they stayed perfectly still while she had a huge smile on her face.

One of the photos showed a heart-melting moment the 41-year-old star and one of her babies looked each other in the eyes.

"FOR THE LOVE OF CHRISTMAS. Have a beautiful PAWS season to all my dog lovers and yet to be dog lovers. Compliment of the season ALL."

Sweet reactions

lydiaforson:

"This is sooooo cute"

o.ogunwale:

"The finest Christmas pictures have seen so far on Instagram."

nneomaejims:

"Awwwwww❤️❤️soooooo cute."

drfunbivet:

"It's the eyes lock in the 2nd slide me."

amoakeye:

"Beautiful this is the best Christmas photo I've seen in 2021. The winner gosh."

ebele_mathias:

"Lovely best photo so far. See how person get love for her pet so nice."

kingsleyfresh888:

"What's happening here??"

adaoma_phc:

"@empressnjamah you never ceases to amaze me. It's slide 2 for me."

