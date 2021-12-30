Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot was recently spotted in beautiful family photos on social media

The actor's wife Vicky shared the photos of her family in matching outfits as they posed for the camera

Followers of Vicky took to her comment section to shower beautiful words on the Elliot's family while wishing them well

Days after the Christmas celebration, Vicky, the wife of actor Desmond Elliot, took to her social media page to share beautiful photos of her family.

The actor and his family were spotted in matching colours of t-shirts with different colours of shorts.

The photos showed the family had fun while taking various snapshots as they were spotted laughing.

Desmond Elliot’s wife shares lovely Christmas family photos. Photos: @vickyelliot

Source: Instagram

Elliot's wife showed her playful side as she took shots with a mannequin of Father Christmas.

The actor and his daughter were also seen striking a pose together in matching outfits.

Nigerians react

rafalaw2002:

"Lovely family."

supreme_home_pgl

"Beautiful home."

danielkagaru:

"Well done."

Desmond Elliot and his daughter

Demond Elliot might have a lot on his plate as one of Nollywood’s top actors and a politician, but it doesn't stop him from being present to celebrate special moments in the life of his children.

The actor took to his Instagram page with a photo that was taken at the junior school graduation ceremony of his daughter, Dawna.

In the photo, Elliott was spotted alongside his daughter and her best friend whom he identified as Oreoluwa. The proud dad congratulated the girls as he expressed his love for them. He also extended his appreciation to the school’s management.

Palliative dance

The actor and politician tried to prove that he is very much on the streets with youths. He shared a video on his official Instagram page and he was spotted in his office with a young man who seemed to be a professional dancer.

They both recreated the popular palliative dance and other styles which had been rehearsed before the video.

Even though the politician struggled with movement at some point, he did well trying to perfect the steps. In the caption, Elliot stated that one day, he would get the dances.

Source: Legit.ng