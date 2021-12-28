Nollywood’s Richard Mofe-Damijo jetted out of the country to spend the holiday season with his son and grandkids

The much-loved film star released heart-melting pictures on Christmas day with members of his family

RMD also returned with another fun video with his grandchildren that instantly filled his comment section with sweet reactions

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has taken time away from the hustle and bustle of Lagos to spend the holiday season with his family members abroad.

Like many who shared cute photos on Christmas Day, RMD was seen posing with his son and grandkids in some adorable pictures shared on his Instagram page.

Richard Mofe Damijo and his cute grandkids. Photo: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

The family members were seen posing just beside a huge Christmas tree at a mall. Check out the photo below:

Spending time with the grandkids

The Nollywood thespian warmed hearts even more after he returned to his page with another video showing a bonding moment with his grandchildren.

RMD appeared to have captured the little ones on his mobile device while they were playing in the living room.

Watch the cute video as sighted on his page below:

Reactions

The post stirred sweet reactions from fans and followers of the actor. Some people couldn't;t help but point out how he appears like a cool grandparent.

Read some comments sighted on his page below:

aweoluwafadekemi said:

"This is lovely Grandpa,keep enjoying the moment with ur grandchildren❤️."

aafolabi63 wrote:

"Wow!!! The joy of a grand dad. Priceless moment."

boombarza said:

"That girl in glasses get her papa and grandpa face combined."

iamchike.chike said:

"It's Christmas..A birth of peace ,forgiveness & blessings....May it be a Merry to you &Families..."

coleclections said:

"Awww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. So precious grandpa moment."

spinlee2516 said:

"God bless our children and grandchildren. Amen."

Source: Legit.ng