Singer Wizkid and Davido have once again heightened the hopes of fans and music lovers who have been itching to see them roll together.

Just recently, the Nigerian stars who are currently in Ghana were spotted partying at the same nightclub in the country.

Wizkid and Davido party inside Ghana club. Photo: @wizkidayo/@davido/@fortunateumunname

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds online captured Wizkid and Davido standing just a few feet away from each other with their individual crew members.

Both singers appeared in high moods as they carried on with their business of having fun for the night.

Check out the clip as seen online below:

Fans react

cleve_rwest said:

"Na fans day run kitikiti day run katakata."

lexywizzy7 said:

"One love I can’t wait for both of them to collaborate."

dcremylee said:

"Na small small, dem three go dine together as brodas ... no longinus."

drey_xii said:

"They’re still shy one person gats make move."

heatherlovesafrobeats said:

"No sht.. they probably have zero issues with each other it’s only the fans that are constantly hating and talking sht."

leksidesneh_ybnl said:

"Still them no vibe together if na baddo they there the both of them go vibe together."

dhami_wells said:

"If na burna boy he go don fight David but wiz no send anybody."

Wizkid dances to Davido’s Champion Sound

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid got people talking after he was spotted dancing to Davido’s Champion Sound song.

Wizkid was in the same Ghanaian club where Davido was also partying as the song came on.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner jumped up excitedly in the midst of people and the gesture made fans commend him for overlooking whatever beef they might have.

A fan who reacted to the clip wrote:

"Davido and wizkid dey for everybody, na fans wey no fit afford their show tickets dey fight pass."

