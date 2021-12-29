Singer Wizkid was the headline act of the Afrochella concert in Ghana and the show was a massively successful one

A video making the rounds online captured Ghanaian star Stonebwoy chilling with Wizkid backstage after the show

The clip stirred different reactions online as many used the opportunity to troll dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

Nigerian singer Wizkid seems to be having a great time in Ghana even amid the recent online meltdown by dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner was the headline act of the Afrochella concert in the country and Ghanaians turned out in their numbers to watch the music star.

Interestingly, Ghanaian superstar, Stonebwoy was spotted chilling with Wizkid backstage just after he finished his show.

The singers sat across each other and even held hands as they chatted away. Watch the clip below:

Shatta Wale gets dragged

Social media users who reacted to the video used the opportunity to throw jabs at Shatta Wale who had earlier waged ‘war’ against Nigerian musicians.

Read comments sighted below:

Wizkid calls for peace during concert in Ghana

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid headlined a sold-out concert in Ghana and he took a moment to preach about peace and unity.

The singer maintained that Ghanaians, Nigerians, Kenyans among other Africans are all one and the same. Wizkid's comment at the concert came after Shatta Wale’s bitter rant against Nigerian music stars

In the singer's words:

"It is one Africa, man. We move together in numbers baby. And I want you guys to know it is one love, one Africa every f*cking time. Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, we are all the same people mehn."

