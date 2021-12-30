Davido's first child, Imade, is in Ghana and she attended an event where actress and DJ, Dorcas Shola Fapson played a set

In the video shared, the DJ carried the six-year-old and allowed her to touch the kit for some minutes, a gesture Imade enjoyed

Imade however went haywire on the kit, and it took dragging her away before DSF could gain control of her DJ kit back

Davido's Imade might just be the new DJ Cuppy in the making seeing how fascinated she was by Ms DSF's DJ kit in Ghana.

In a video shared by the DJ on her Instgram story channel, she carried the six-year-old and allowed her to touch just one button on her set.

Imade and Ms DSF struggle for DJ set Photo credit: @ms_dsf

Source: Instagram

To everyone's surprise, Imade decided to touch other buttons and even though the DJ tried to stop her, she moved faster.

Even after DSF dropped her, Imade quickly reached for the turntable and almost refused to back down after she was pulled.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Nigerians react

The video made the round on social media, and here is what some people had to say:

ezeqwesiri:

"Make Davido buy shatta wale for Imade to play with."

kasali_wells:

"If na poor man pikin now bouncer go don throw am commot."

officialstudio_a:

"Stubborn like daddy cute babygirl."

oluwakemi._o:

"It's her determination for me daddy’s girl."

grt_khali:

"She’s really desperate to touch that wheel."

fashiondoctor19:

"Imade probably wanna be a DJ like cuppy."

greene.gawd:

"This girl go stubborn pass Baddest o!"

Imade and Jamil jet off to Ghana with their mums

In a post sighted on Instagram, Tiwa Savage was recording a video, and her son, Jamil decided to give the update that they were on their way to Ghana in their private jet.

Imade who had been leaning on her mum the whole time decided to join in the video and repeated the same words Jamil said.

Enjoying what she just did, Imade waited for Jamil to say something else and repeated it again. Jamil however, did not seem to mind.

Source: Legit.ng