Singer Davido spent some part of his Christmas Day at his father’s house but his arrival wasn't without drama

The singer took to his Instastory channel with a video showing a crowd of fans who gathered at the entrance of his dad’s mansion and asked him to ‘show them love’

Different videos captured Davido inside his dad’s mansion as he exchanged pleasantries with family members and other familiar faces

Singer Davido recently took to his Instastory channel with videos of the drama that ensued after he arrived at his billionaire father’s residence for the Christmas Day celebration.

Even though the music star decided to show up at night, it didn’t stop fans with ‘eagle eyes’ from spotting him and creating a scene.

Christmas Day: Fans storm entrance of Davido dad's house. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

A clip posted by Davido captured the moment a crowd of fans stormed the entrance of his dad’s house and showered accolades on the singer.

From indications, they wanted him to ‘settle them’ in the spirit of the season.

Davido parties with his dad, uncle and other family members

Shortly after the drama that ensued at the entrance, the singer finally gained entrance into his dad's house and shared fresh updates.

One picture captured Davido posing with his cousins BRed and Tunji who were also around for the Christmas celebration.

Another clip captured Davido exchanging pleasantries with his uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke and media executive, Dele Momodu.

This was followed by the singer locating his dad who was at the far end of the hall with another family member.

Reactions

realtor_sonia282 said:

"Every parents happiness is seeing their kids progressing. May we make our parents proud in this life."

kennyrhoda2 said:

"@davido I sha love the way u love ur family and u are respectful."

_thickeniah_ said:

"Awwww see me smiling like who saw a heavy credit alerts spot our dancing senator ."

