Many cannot believe famous Nigerian musician Davido has spent 10 years active as a professional.

Perhaps to remind them, the Sweet In The Middle crooner held a concert in Lagos. The show also served as the end of the popular Flytime Music Festival.

12 unforgettable moments from Davido's 10 years on stage concert. Photo: @davido

Legit.ng has compiled 12 unforgettable moments from the singer's sold-out concert. Check them out below:

1. Davido's entrance

Not many musicians can lay claim to the record of being active at the very highest level for more than 10 years. Perhaps this is what was in many of the audience minds as Davido got on stage to begin what would turn out to be a very memorable event.

2. Bringing on Naeto C, Naeto performing 5 and 6

One of the musicians who collaborated with Davido at the beginning of his career was Naeto C. So seeing them on stage together brought back a lot of memories. After they performed their song Back When together, Naeto went on to roll back the years with a performance of his hit song 5&6.

3. Davido performing Aye in the same cloth from 7 years ago

One of the most outstanding moments from Davido's concert was when Davido stepped on stage in the same dashiki he wore in the video of his hit song Aye released 7 years ago. As expected, the crowd went wild when he mentioned this.

4. Olamide makes surprise appearance, Davido shows Baddo massive love

It's not news that Olamide is cool with a large number of musicians. No matter the beef two or more artistes may be having with each other, Olamide always stays above it all. This was evident as Baddo gave a surprise performance at Davido's 10 years on stage concert. This is coming after he also performed alongside Wizkid at his Livespot festival concert days ago.

5. Jay-Jay Okocha makes an appearance

Football legend Jay Jay was one of the many celebrities who were spotted at Davido's concert. From the looks of things, Jay Jay was having a good time.

6. Eniola Badmus steps on stage as Davido sings 'fatty bumbum'

As Davido and Zlatan performed their track Bumbum which celebrates women who are on the large side, actress Eniola Badmus who herself is plus size was spotted at the corner of the stage dancing and having a good time.

7. Naira Marley sings accapella version of Coming

Not many people can boast of having seen Naira Marley sing an acapella version of his song with South African songstress Busiswa. Well, fans at Davido's concert were treated to an acapella version of the song from the Marlians president.

8. Little Imade steps on stage

Another highlight was when Davido's first child Imade stepped on stage in company of her dad. She spent a few seconds but made sure she acknowledged the greetings of the crowd by waving.

9. I and Davido used to live in the same building - Tiwa Savage

After her performance, songstress Tiwa Savage surprised many by revealing that when she first moved back to Nigeria, she and Davido lived in the same building at the popular 1004 estate in Victoria Island.

10. Victony rises to his feet

The story of how rising singer Victony had an accident earlier in the year is well known and as a result of the accident, he has been confined to a wheelchair. It is also known that Davido was one of the people who contributed in helping Victony settle his hospital bills.

Perhaps this is why Victony decided to give Davido a Christmas gift. This gift was Victony standing up to perform his hit single Holy Father alongside Mayorkun. Obviously surprised and thankful at the same time, Davido couldn't stop screaming his thanks to God.

11. Oba Saheed Elegushi spotted having a good time

The king of Elegushi town in Lagos Oba Saheed Elegushi has never hidden his admiration of Davido. In fact, he sent him ₦5million when Davido was raising money to be shared to several charities. The king who is also popularly called Oba Gucci was spotted enjoying himself at the concert. Dressed in a simple attire of a shirt, jeans, comfortable loafers and a face cap, Kabiyesi sure did have a good time.

12. Portable closes the show with Zazu

Just when we thought the show was over, and after Davido had left the stage, rave of the moment Portable officially closed the concert with the performance of his mega-hit track Zazu alongside dancer Poco Lee.

Portable prostrates as he meets Davido, Imade face-to-face

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that rising star Portable had the rare chance of meeting Davido one on one after his Flytime concert in Lagos.

A video spotted online captured the moment he was led into Davido’s backstage lounge by show promoter Kogbagidi and Poco Lee.

Portable was quick to prostrate after entering the room until Davido ordered him to stand up from his position.

