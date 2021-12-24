Nigerian music superstar, Davido, is getting emotional ahead of his 10 years on stage concert and he is excited about it

The singer shared a prayer by his 30 billion gang members who serenaded him with lovely words ahead of the big show

Davido also talked about his struggles and successes in the last decade and promised to give fans a good time during the concert

Superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is excited about having a successful 10 years career in music.

The singer will be celebrating the major achievement on December 24, 2021, in Lagos and he has penned an emotional note on Instagram about it.

Davido to celebrate a decade on stage. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He also shared a prayer he got from his 30BG crew via his Instagram story channel:

"Dear lord bless Davido, who by his gifts makes the world a more joyful and beautiful realm. Pour your spirit upon him that his heart may sing and his work be fulfilling as he celebrates a decade on stage."

Davido shared a post about his years in the music industry:

"We celebrate 10 years of trials and tribulations. Through tears and smiles from many encounters. We celebrate everyone that has been supportive of this journey."

Check out the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Nigerians have reacted to Davido's post and congratulated him ahead of his concert.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Crossda_boss:

"If e easy run am!! Congrats baddest."

Iamtrinityguy:

"It's time to celebrate ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ coming thru."

Iamnasboi:

"We turn up full time."

Dextadaps:

"There go the Mayor cleannnnnnnnn."

Therealtiana4:

"I’m so sad I can’t make it."

Naomikamara92:

"In addy 10 years ain't no joke."

Daylite91:

"E-choke 10 years no be beans."

