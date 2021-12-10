Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus’ 20 years on stage event has continued to cause a buzz online

Guests at the occasion were treated to music performances from top artistes such as Davido and KWAM 1

Eniola Badmus made cash rain on KWAM 1 after he sang her praises on stage, she also danced with Davido

Top Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, recently marked a milestone in her career by celebrating her 20th year on stage.

The movie star hosted a star-studded event at the Monarch Event Centre and it boasted of having some of the topmost Nigerian celebs in attendance.

Davido danced with KWAM 1 on stage at Eniola Badmus' event, he also gave the actress a tight hug. Photos: @thesaviour_oftheparty

Much-loved music star, Davido, who is a good friend of Eniola Badmus, was present at the occasion and he took to the stage to perform.

In videos making the rounds, Davido stormed the stage with the celebrant and kicked off his performance with his hit song, Dami Duro. The crowd screamed as they danced and partied hard.

See videos below:

KWAM 1 takes the stage

Legendary Fuji artiste, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, later took the stage and thrilled guests with his own performance.

Eniola Badmus who is known to be the chief celebrity sprayer of cash at events did not disappoint this time.

As KWAM 1 sang her praises, she danced with him on stage and made it rain cash at his feet.

See the video below:

Later during KWAM 1’s performance, he started to praise Davido on Eniola’s request and the Risky crooner got on stage with the Fuji maestro.

Davido and KWAM 1 danced for a while and Eniola proceeded to rain cash on both artistes. Davido was also spotted giving the actress a very tight hug.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Davido and KWAM 1’s performance

Read some of the comments from social media fans below:

Gassedoff:

"Respected and loving friendship."

Mommy_chizzy:

"David of lifeee."

l_ayobola:

"The DJ wasn't good but Davido proved to be a genius Baddest, #OBO."

Kaffyempire:

"Davido really like this eniola, well me go ship ooooo."

Skyridertk:

"Bling bling Lagosians they dont miss any opportunity to party,and they are the best at this owambe thing."

Ojulewastudio:

"See my beautiful people❤️❤️."

Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, others storm Eniola Badmus's party

Top Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, recently celebrated a milestone when she marked her 20 years on stage on December 9.

The much-loved movie star treated guests to a talk of the town party that was held at the prestigious Monarch Event Centre.

The stars who graced the occasion were from different parts of the industry. Award-winning music star, Davido, was in attendance, legendary Fuji maestro, KWAM 1, and more were there too.

Some of Eniola’s colleagues in the film industry such as Dayo Amusa, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Bukola Adeeyo, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Adedimeji Lateef, Juliet Ibrahim, Anita Joseph and husband, Adeyemi Okanlawon and more were also spotted at the occasion.

