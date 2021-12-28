Popular Nigerian singer, Davido is well loved and appreciated everywhere he goes, both home and abroad

The singer recently visited the Niger-Delta region of the country and met with prominent chiefs who received him with open arms

The elders prayed for the singer, commended him and wished him immense success in his career as he moves forward

There is no better way to start or end the year except with prayers and Nigerian singer, Davido has done just that.

In a video sighted online, the singer met with some chiefs in the Niger-Delta region of the country and they were prod to have received him.

The Chief welcomed the singer and noted that their kingdom is now a home for him and which would be mentioned in his history.

Prayeers for success were rained on Davido and the Vhief made sure to add that the singer was headed for the top.

After the torrent of prayers Davido made his way out of the compound.

Nigerians react

anipizzle:

"It's the seriousness in davido eyes for me "

kevinblak_comedy:

"That kind blessing dey follow person oo ❤️"

frank_tana_:

"OBO son of Grace ❤️"

barbiebabieii:

"The most humble of them all OBO."

iambecca_temple:

"You just gotta love baba Imade "

big_sometin:

"When you are blessed you are blessed. You have proved yourself amongst others. Being Humble is the key to human love ❤."

sir_marcel1:

"❤️OBO a true son of Africa soil with so much wisdom❤️ @davido"

