Nollywood stars, Mo Bimoe and Lateef Adedeji threw a one in town weddimg party which had important people in the entertainment industry attend

The union of the actors was a surprise to many because they had both initially dismissed rumours of anything happening between them

An old video of Mo Bimpe saying she sees Lateef as a brother and cannot date him has got people dropping different opinions

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's wedding announcement took many by surprise as the movie stars did not give any hint that they were together.

The wedding itself was a star studded event which took over social media especially with the different outfits the couple rocked.

He is like a brother to me

Days after the star studded wedding ceremony a video of the moment Bimoe vehemently denied her husband has resurfaced on Instagram.

Answering the question of what she shared with Lateef, the actress said that they were friends and she would not date him.

Bimpe also added that the actor is not her type and is like a brother to her, so she can't get married to him.

She however said that Lateef is a very good man, but the path of being together is one that they can not be on.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

juwon_debbie:

"She call me brother, I call her sister too. Everybody just dey lie."

ebuka_nyovest:

"Fear those he his just like a brother to me lol."

chiamaka_sarah_nwanmuo:

"The internet never forgets."

angela.klein.5872682:

"Rosey is that you?"

oluwabukolabajayi:

"Her body language in this interview gave her away. We sometimes love people but our set rules hinders us from exploring. Thank God she looked beyond her set rules."

ara___xx:

"Is like pe you don’t know the power of love the person that is not your type ehnnn will become the person you can’t do without "

Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe move fans to tears with wedding vows

Nollywood sweethearts, Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe solidified their relationship by finally walking down the aisle in marriage.

Their star-studded wedding was a talk of town ceremony when it took place on December 22, 2021, and it had a great number of their celebrity colleagues in attendance.

Just hours after the wedding day, Adedimeji Lateef took to his Instagram page to share an emotional video where he and his new bride, Mo Bimpe, shared their vows with each other.

