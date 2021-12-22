Nigerian celebrities have tuned out in their numbers to support actors Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe as they run the last leg of their wedding ceremony

Videos which have made the rounds on social media showed moments movie stars all dolled up and looking dapper arrive at the event

Mercy Aigbe, Adunni Ade, Jide Awobona, filmmaker Tunde Kelani, Mr Macaroni and several others spared out time to honour the latest couple

Nollywood sweethearts, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe have put fans and their colleagues on a chokehold as hey go through the events of their journey to be man and wife forever.

The couple got fans gushing over them for when they had their traditional wedding and their Nikkah ceremony also stirred reactions online.

Mercy Aigbe and oythers attend Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's wedding Photo credit: @goldmyntv/@nkechiblessingsunday

Nollywood stars storm wedding

What is presumably the final lap of Lateef and Mo Bimpe's wedding is happening currently in Lagos and their colleagues in Nollywood and in the industry have turned up for them.

Several clips on Instagram show stars such as Mercy Aigbe, Adunni Ade, Mr Macaroni, Jide Awobona, Tunde Kelani, Madam Saje, Kemi Korede amongst several others making their way into the wedding venue.

Mercy Aigbe is ready to turn heads in her stunning outfit and makeup.

Adunni Ade dazzles in her purple outfit.

Madam Saje and other veterans pull up at the event venue.

Veteran filmmaker, Tunde Kelani shows up for junior colleagues.

Mr Macaroni catching cruise with another groomsman as they get ready to ball.

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe receive ancestral prayers

In preparation for their big day, the couple visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the visit became a torrent of prayers.

In a video shared by Lateef, he was seen with his wife in the Oba's palace, they sat at his feet as he prayed for them individually.

The king started with Mo Bimpe and ended up with Lateef as he prayed to God to provide all he will need to take care of his woman.

After each prayer, the king touched their palms with his three times and ordered them to rub it over their body.

