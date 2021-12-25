Christmas is a time to be merry and Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko took that literally with his gift to the actress

The mum of one took to her Instagram story channel with a screenshot of the credit alert she got from her husband

Ned Nwoko sent the mother of his son $50k for Christmes even though she is celebrating the festive day at home

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels is celebrating Christmas in high spirits, all thanks to her husband.

The movie star shared a screenshot of the credit alest message she got after her hubby, Ned Nwoko sent her $50k (over N20m), just to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Ned Nwoko gives Regina Daniels Christmas money Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

An ecstatic Regina thanked her husband and noted that Christmas will be a great one even though she is not going anywhere.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

officialcorazon1:

"God when oo"

iam__rike:

"You con say make I no marry old man…..okay o"

nellobrownn:

"Even though …Even though .It’s Jesus birthday and not your birthday Regina."

bennysouzamedia:

"Is there still privacy in our generation?"

ideahhk:

"While some husbands are splitting bills .... this life no balance."

osho_me_na_fe:

"See Abeg make everybody face their Xmas jejely."

mrchauw:

"Lol ...the person wen edit this credit alert message should needs more training."

afrokurl:

"There are things you should keep private....if not for anything, for security reasons."

rhema74:

"All of una gerrout - Heaven is the goal jare - you can’t tension me this season - divine health is mine."

Regina Daniels returns from world tour with hubby and son

If there is one Nigerian celebrity quite a number of women envy, it would be actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels.

The movie star went on a tour of the world and notable places with her husband, Ned Nwoko, and cute son, Munir.

Regina kept fans and followers up to date with photos and videos of cute family moments as they hopped from one fancy and expensive place to another.

The actress and her men returned to the country, back to reality after their tour and she shared photos from the plane.

Source: Legit.ng