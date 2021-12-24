Nigerians have taken to social media to reveal who their actress of the year is with ample reasons for their choice

Legit.ng listed actress Sola Sobowale, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and beautiful Osas Ighodaro in a poll

While many had their mind set on one of the actresses, others found it difficult to choose as they have more than one actress they love

Legit.ng made a list of actresses who gave their fans something to talk about through their movies.

With a poll tagged as Readers Choice Awards 2021, Nigerians were asked to choose their Best Female Actress of The Year among Sola Sobowale, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and beautiful Osas Ighodaro

Legit.ng followers did not only choose who their best is, they also gave the reasons why they believe they chose right.

Nigerians choose their best actress of the year. Photos: @solasobowale, @funkejenifaakindele, @toyinabraham

Check out the poll below:

Nigerians react

Adeleye Riskat Funke:

"My favorite movie of the year is king of boys. Mama Sola Sobowale is a goo."

Oguledo Franklyn Aretha:

"Toyin Abraham.. she is perfect in acting. Her acts look very real."

Musiyetu Mamman:

"Sola Sobowale ( Toye tomato). She interprets her roles effortlessly and flawlessly. She makes acting looks easy ( though I know it's not) She's simply a ' natural.'"

Taiwo Lukman Ayobami:

"Funke Akindele has been giving us hot back to back."

Wesbrown Aderotoye:

"Funke Akindele is the best. A.K.A ( Jenifer)."

Happiness Chidume:

"Sola sobowale. Her acting in king of d Boys left me speechless since den."

Ruth Temitope:

"They are all brilliant actors but I have to say Sola Sobowale is a cut above the rest."

Victoria Okpani:

"Sola sobowale. She is a legend."

Funke Fabunmi:

"Sola shobowale the SALAMI ENIOLA in THE KING OF BOY. The obinrin wawawowo herself..........oba. She is my take for this year best actress then my name sake follows. Much love to both of them."

