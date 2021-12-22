BBNaija star, Ka3na, has taken to social media to flaunt her older oyinbo husband with a rare photo

The reality star shared a cute photo of her husband as she cheered to their six years of friendship

Ka3na who was celebrating their wedding anniversary also thanked God for the gift of their daughter

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Ka3na, has taken to social media to celebrate her years of happy marriage with her oyinbo husband.

The reality star, who has been known to hardly post photos of her man, shared a rare photo of her older oyinbo husband on her Instagram page.

Ka3na posted the throwback photo of herself with her man as she cheered to six years of an amazing friendship.

Ka3na and oyinbo husband mark 6th wedding anniversary. Photos: @official_ka3na

Not stopping there, Ka3na noted in her caption that marriages are not perfect and admitted that she would rather be single at this point in her life.

The reality star however explained that if that was the case, she would have been lonely and empty. She appreciated her husband on their wedding anniversary and cheered to the blessing of their daughter, Lila.

In her words:

“Believe Me Marriages Are Never Perfect This stage of my life I would rather be SINGLE with no kids BUT then again; Would I Be Happy? What Life Would That Be? I’m Guessing EMPTY!

So Here We Go Again…SIX Years Of Friendship❤️ Blessed With Our Lovely Lila @lila_bossbaby.”

See her post below:

Social media users react

Many of Ka3na’s fans also joined her in marking the special occasion. Read some of their comments below:

Bukunmioluwasina:

“Awwn Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️.”

Chichi_blogs:

“This stage you were not happy? So what made you stay in the marriage? Happy anniversary.”

_Gloria1218:

“Are you married? Considering what transpired between you and praise aggressive cuddling?????”

Tkmvarietiesemporium:

“Happy Wedding Anniversary Boss of the Boss Lady ❤️❤️❤️Much love sis❤️.”

Byrondebest:

“Happy anniversary boss lady Katrina❤️❤️❤️, may God cause your family to keep blossoming. I love you.”

Vera.chris.1650:

“Happy anniversary beautiful. More fruitful years ahead ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

