Popular Nigerian singer, Modupe Olateru-Olagbegi better known as Mo Cheddah, recently announced that she and her husband have welcomed their first child together.

Soon after making the big announcement, Mo Cheddah has now committed herself to treating fans of photos from when she was heavily pregnant but maintaining beauty.

The celebrated music star and content creator has now shown her female fans that one can be pregnant and stylish as she shared series of fashionable photos.

Singer Mo Cheddah rocks baby bump in style. Photos: @mocheddah

Before taking in, Mo Cheddah had always been known to be a great lover of fashion and her pregnancy did nothing to hold her back.

Legit.ng has now gathered some photos of heavily pregnant Mo Cheddah looking stylish and trendy. See some of them below:

1. A bun in the oven:

2. Giving different shades of heavy hotness:

3. You can never kill her vibe:

4. Pregnant and maintaining beauty:

5. To have and to hold:

6. Hot mama in pink:

6. Brown skinned girl:

7. Giving what it's supposed to give:

8. Rich aunty vibes:

Nice one.

Comedian Maraji announces pregnancy

Much loved Nigerian social media comedian, Gloria Oloruntobi better known as Maraji, is pregnant and she has revealed the big news to her social media fans.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the popular skit maker broke the news of her pregnancy online with a funny video.

Maraji was spotted rocking a white crop top as she sang and danced to a popular Beyonce song. Her short top showed off her bulging belly on different occasions as she danced.

While some fans were confused on whether it was a baby bump or not, others seemed sure it was and started to congratulate her.

Actress Ini Edo finally becomes mother at 39 via surrogacy

Popular Nigerian actress, Ini Edo, is now a mother after welcoming a baby girl at the age of 39.

The veteran film star confirmed the news of her childbirth in a recent interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus.

In the interview, Ini Edo revealed that she welcomed her child through surrogacy and also shared more details on who fathered her child.

