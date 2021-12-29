Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has taken to her social media page to list the number of things she does as a media person

The actress then revealed that someone has been editing her profile on Wikipedia and the latest is about her marital life

Juliet asked the person who wrote that she is married to erase it, adding that the information is not true

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has refuted the claim that she is married to media personality VJ Adams.

Juliet addressed this after she came across her profile on Wikipedia and it said she is married to her colleague.

According to her, she worked on a bridal project with the TV personality. Juliet noted that the photos from the project seem to be the reason the person who edited her profile concluded that she is married.

Juliet Ibrahim denies she's married to VJ Adams. Photos: @julietibrahim, @iamvjadams

The actress noted that she is still single while begging whoever edited her profile to help her remain single.

Read her full post below:

Fans react

While some people showed concern for her, others gushed over the photos she posted.

bitcoin_chief:

"That’s the bad thing about Wikipedia anyone can add and remove anything."

jubilantjubyjack:

"I saw that too. Had to go check out the said marriage photos. It got me confused though."

easi_br:

"Wow, now I can rest and still have hope I love you ooo I don talk my mind."

nurulainbohemia:

"Congratulations on our wedding anniversary iam your side husband."

davidgithu1986:

"That dress has me wanting to propose."

itsolabayo:

"Prettiest damsel ever seen."

Juliet Ibrahim celebrates her son's birthday

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim uploaded an adorable video capturing priceless moments with her son to mark the boy's birthday.

Jayden Safo turned a new age on Friday, December 17, and his mother released the heartwarming video accompanied by a touching message in celebration of his special day. The video showed nostalgic moments of the mother-son duo having fun during trips outside the country.

Captioning the clip to mark Jayden's special day, the actress showered her son with accolades, describing him as intelligent, smart, humble, and ever-delightful. Scores of Ghanaians including famous personalities shared uplifting compliments and birthday wishes to celebrate Jayden.

