Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, has lamented on social media over not living up to her ‘big age’

The 29-year-old billionaire’s daughter revealed that she partied all night on a boat till about 7 in the morning

According to Cuppy, she seems to be aging the wrong way and needs to be more responsible because she is a dog mum

Nigerian billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently went on social media to complain after she partied all night till 7am in the morning.

In a video posted on Instagram, Cuppy noted that at 29 years old, she just partied on a boat till morning.

The DJ seemed to be bothered that she was able to do that at her ‘big age’. According to her, things are really happening.

DJ Cuppy worries about not being responsible after partying till 7am. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy said she seems to be aging the wrong way and needs to be more responsible seeing as she is a dog mum to DuDu and FunFun. However, she added that life is short and she must have fun.

In her words:

“So at 29 years old, I just partied till 7am on a boat. At my big age. Wow! In the great words of Tems, things are really happening.”

Not stopping there, Cuppy added that:

“I am not aging, I seem to be aging the wrong way. I need to be more responsible, I am a mother of DuDu and FunFun, but life is short and I must have fun.”

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Numerous internet users were amused by Cuppy’s disclosure and shared their reactions to it. Read some of their comments below:

I_amprosperous:

“People's lives just start at 29, in the words of gary vee, you're young af.”

19kaybie:

“When she said mother… I was like when you born ashey nah…”

Jay_onair:

“Baby. Tems said CRAZY THINGS ARE HAPPENING. You’re welcome .”

Princekill_x:

“Hangover.... just try rest small.”

Jola_official__:

“Don’t release this song ooo ehen.”

Interesting.

