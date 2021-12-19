Crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju alias Bobrisky has continued to drag businessman Mompha on social media as he revealed more secrets

This time, Bobrisky shared old chats between him and Mompha in which the man appeared to beg the crossdresser for his car

Bobrisky lamented that Mompha and others only wanted to use him because of his money and called the businessman an audio billionaire

More dealings that happened in the past have been brought to the public as the online feud between Bobrisky and businessman Mompha continues to deepen.

In a recent post shared on his now private Instagram account, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju popularly known as Bobrisky tagged Ismaila Mustapha alias Mompha an audio billionaire.

He slammed Mompha for using him Photo Credit: @datswasup, @mompha, @bobrizky222

This Bobrisky said as he shared old chats involving him and Mompha where the businessman had asked to use the crossdresser's car.

Bobrisky said Mompha rents cars in Dubai for the gram

Bobrisky also narrated how after consenting to allow the businessman use his car, he would direct his driver to take it to the hotel where Mompha is lodged.

He accused Mompha of renting cars in Dubai for the gram and challenged him to come buy cars in Lagos if the businessman was financially buoyant.

Bobrisky also slammed Mompha for making him cook for him.

"You didn't ask all your Lagos girlfriends to cook for you. I resemble your wife, abi. Next time you're in Lagos you better fly your girlfriend come cos I'm not ready to cook for any audio billionaire."

Nigerians react

@dukeofhearts_ remarked:

"If I don’t believe anything Bob has said I surely believe the part where they keep using him."

@naijabeaux stated:

"I said it! God see somebody huzzband ohh what else did he chop n use at bob’s? "

@____mepsky wrote:

"I really dislike Bob but honestly i really feel most of these people are just using him, and since him own mouth no dey stay one place na him make them drag him left and right, but mompha is really childish and dumb, man no dey ever drag him na so so women, that’s how u know men who are pus*sies and womanizer’s."

@ms_goldieanne stated:

"Contentment, ite lorun, would have saved alot of people from unwarranted embarrassment. But no, they want to use what they don't have or what they can't afford."

Mompha promises war on Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that businessman Mompha had threatened war on Bobrisky on his return to Lagos.

In a video he shared on Instagram and reposted by @instablog9ja, Mompha revealed that he has only met Bobrisky physically on two occasions all his life.

Recalling his first meeting with Bobrisky in March 21st 2020, Mompha said he had gone to visit the crossdresser with a friend identified as Campmoney after being invited for lunch.

Mompha wondered how having lunch in someone's house became a crime. The billionaire went on to reveal that he had long nursed a hurt against Bobrisky and his ex-PA Oye for the pain caused him in the past. He advised the crossdresser to run away from him.

