Nigerian billionaire Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha has shared an old video of his first ever meeting with cross dresser Bobrisky

Mompha in a new reaction on Instagram revealed that he has only met Bobrisky twice in his life

The billionaire while advising the crossdresser to 'run away from him' vowed to bring war to Bobrisky on his return to Lagos

Billionaire Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha has threatened war on crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju alias Bobrisky on his return to Lagos.

The threat is Mompha's latest reaction in his online feud with the crossdresser that also involved actress Tonto Dikeh and dancer Jane Mena.

He threatened war on Bobrisky on his return to Lagos Photo Credit: @instablog9ja, @bobrizky222, @mompha

Mompha said he has only met the crossdresser twice

In a video he shared on Instagram and reposted by @instablog9ja, Mompha revealed that he has only met Bobrisky physically on two occasions all his life.

Recalling his first meeting with Bobrisky in March 21st 2020, Mompha said he had gone to visit the crossdresser with a friend identified as Campmoney after being invited for lunch.

He added that the second and last visit came in August 31st 2020 during Bobrisky's birthday.

He advised the crossdresser to run away from him

Mompha wondered how having lunch in someone's house became a crime.

The billionaire went on to reveal that he had long nursed a hurt against Bobrisky and his ex-PA Oye for the pain caused him in the past. He advised the crossdresser to run away from him.

In his words:

"My advice to you Bob is from now just run away from me cos anytime I come to Lagos, there will be war cos I really have your time. 'Can't forget the pain both you and Oye caused me."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Mompha's statements

@blackice_jayjay stated:

"He went to chill with the big boys now he don dey run kitikiti I’m here for this consistency keep serving us."

@thefemalestoreng remarked:

"Story don dey change small small, so you a Muslima actually rolls with g*y people. Who woulda thought?"

@posho_beads_fascinators wrote:

"Stop dragging ourselves in d mud abeg, grown men with pubic hairs misbehaving."

@lady_hopeeee opined:

"Bob wants to chill with the big boys why is everyone disassociating themselves from mummy of Lagos?"

@_iamsheila__ said:

"You have only met him twice,but u are in his dm giggling and gossiping like a little girl wen dem tell I love u..must be nice "

Mompha's lawyers warned Bobrisky's ex-PA to stop using the billionaire's name to chase clout

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mompha's lawyers had warned Bobrisky's former PA to quit using the billionaire's name for clout-chasing.

Mompha made it known that he has been receiving calls from family and friends over the leaked audio.

He also threatened the Ivorian to desist from using his name to chase clout as a reoccurrence of such dirty and unfounded claims will lead to legal actions against her.

According to him:

"I wish to categorically state that I have never had any affiliation or connection with gay practice neither have I ever associated myself with anyone practicing the act of gay.

I hereby warn any person to desist from further using my name for clout-chasing by ascribing me to anything related to gay in any way whatsoever."

Source: Legit Newspaper